While Trey Flowers and C.J. Mosley seem to be the popular free agents Miami fans are hoping for, they certainly won’t come cheap. In the past, you could pretty much pencil in a splash signing or two each free agency period for the Dolphins, but we may see a little more restraint this year. Signing high-priced free agents is a way to get the fan base excited, but as we are all too aware, allocating the majority of the cap to just a few players often leads to numerous holes throughout the roster. We may still sign a high-priced player, but Miami would do well to fill the roster with a few low-cost, high-upside free agents. Below are a few players that are young enough to be a part of Miami’s rebuild, but also cheap enough to give Miami cap flexibility moving forward.

WR-Adam Humphries: With Danny Amendola being released, the Dolphins have to replace his production in the slot. Humphries is a player that may be able to fill that role at a modest price. Despite playing in an offense with multiple weapons in Tampa Bay, he was still able to average over 68 receptions and 723 yards over the last two seasons. While not a Pro Bowl player, he could certainly carve out a role in Miami’s new offense.

CB-Jason Verrett: Verrett has been a Pro Bowl caliber player for the Chargers when he’s been on the field. The problem is, he is rarely healthy enough to stay on the field. Signing him to a one-year ‘prove it’ deal could be well worth the gamble, as he should come cheap due to his injury history. He shouldn’t be counted on to be the only option opposite Xavien Howard, but if he is able to stay healthy, he could become the second dynamic corner Miami needs to help complete a talented secondary.

G-Quinton Spain: I would love to see the Dolphins sign Mitch Morse to shore up the offensive line but he may price himself out of Miami. Spain should come at a much more palatable contract and would be an upgrade to a weak interior. Having started 48 games for the Titans, he would be a welcomed addition in Miami.

Edge-Shane Ray: After being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft, Ray has had an up and down career for the Broncos. He had a career high in sacks in 2016 with eight, but only recorded one sack in each of the past two seasons. For a team that looks to be starting free agency with Charles Harris as their top pass rusher, Miami needs all the help it can get at the position. Ray shouldn’t command a huge contract, and if he can regain his 2016 form, could be a very solid signing for the Dolphins.

