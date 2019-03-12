In a stunning move, the Dolphins have re-signed Devante Parker to a 2 year deal, worth up to 13M. Parker, who has 163 catches, 2,217 yards and 9 TDs in his first 4 seasons with the Dolphins, will be on a prove it deal to the new coaching staff. Obviously the new staff saw enough in Parker to keep him around at a much lower rate that his option of 9.7M. However, they are also aware of his injury history and will look to see if Parker can regain his form that made him the Dolphins first round pick in the 2015 draft.