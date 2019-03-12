On today’s show I recap all of the big news and rumors from the first day of the legal tampering period of free agency. We discuss the Tyrod Taylor to Miami rumor, Ja’Wuan James agreeing to terms with Denver, Frank Gore going to Buffalo, Danny Amendola going to Detroit and more. I also talk about how Miami didn’t put out a competitive offer for Trey Flowers and much much more.

