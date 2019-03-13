On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about the shocking news that DeVante Parker is staying with the Dolphins and signed a 2 year extension with the club. Why this is a dumb move for the Dolphins and why you shouldn’t expect Parker to change his ways any in 2019. We also talk about Cam Wake leaving and signing with the Titans, the rumor that Bridgewater turned down more money from Miami to sign with the Saints, and what will Miami do with Robert Quinn.

