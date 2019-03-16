When it appeared all hope was lost in trading Ryan Tannehill, Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins front office were able to acquire a 4th round pick in 2020 for the often-injured quarterback.

Here’s the full trade, per source: Miami gets a 2020 4th RD & 7th in 2019. Tenn gets Ryan Tannehill and 6th in 2019. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2019

The Dolphins did have to eat some money this year in order to make the trade happen but at the end of the day it was a small price to pay in order to obtain some draft picks and trade Tannehill instead of just releasing him. Tannehill was maybe the most polarizing figure in Miami Dolphins history. While having flashes here or there he never lived up to being the #8 overall pick in Round 1 of the 2012 draft. In recent years injuries has slowed him down and cost him many games. In the games he did play in he was regressing and getting worse as player.

Two head coaches had come and gone during Tannehill’s time in Miami (Philbin & Gase) and it was time for the organization to pull the plug and go in a different direction. In Tennessee Tannehill will be the clear #2 to Marcus Mariota on a Titans team that is young and upcoming.

As for the Dolphins’ side of the Ryan Tannehill trade: Miami saves $33 million over the next two years in cap space and get a 4th-round pick in 2020 – significant help for the future. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2019

From a Dolphins perspective, this trade sets the Dolphins up in a very good position salary cap wise and draft pick wise moving forward. With now two 4th round picks in the 2020 draft, and most likely two 3rd round picks (JaWuan James compensatory pick) the Dolphins will enter the 2020 offseason a year from now with over $120 million in salary cap space and multiple draft picks in the middle to later rounds. And that could continue to grow as we get closer to this years draft as the Dolphins could look to trade down or trade out of rounds in the 2019 draft to accumulate picks for the 2020 draft.

