What’s up guys! Noah and Mike are back now that there’s news to actually discuss! We break down everything from our last episode now — which includes the combine, and the first round of free agency. So many record breaking contracts, news on various NFL teams, the hilarious Anthony Barr to the Jets situation, and much much more. So much NFL news in fact that we spend the entire first half just talking about the rest of the league.

On the 2nd half of the game we break down all the Dolphins news, which include the few signings we have made, the signings we DIDN’T make, breaking down the remaining holes on the roster, and of course talking about Kyler Murray or whoever our future QB may be. There’s a small breath of fresh air as we begin to realize the front office and coaching staff does have a vision that is taking form.

Throughout all of our talk of current NFL news, and what little Dolphins news there’s been, we jump back and forth talking about this fantastic 1985 bears game. A quasi shootout with a reminiscent Bears team from this past year, Dan the man absolutely shredding an elite defense, the many Moores, and the great receivers of the past.

Finally we say our goodbyes to Tannehill and the Legend Cameron Wake, but we’ll have to re-watch a more proper current game as our farewell to these two.

Basically we have a jam packed all-over-the-place near 3 hour extravaganza! Sit back relax, and enjoy the first wave of Dolphins news we’ve had in weeks!

Phins Up!

