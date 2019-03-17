Aaron and Josh are back to talk about what has turned out to be a very newsworthy Miami Dolphins offseason for all of the right reasons. There are big name departures (James, Wake, Tannehill), one big name arrival (Ryan Fitzpatrick), and some re-worked deals that reflect very well on the Dolphins’ new front office (DeVante Parker). We touch on all of it and give our thoughts about what it says for the future on this very special, surprisingly positive episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

