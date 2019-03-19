On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast I talk about the Ryan Fitzpatrick signing and why this move makes sense for Miami short term. I also talk about DeVante Parker and should Miami Dolphins fans give him a second chance and are our expectations of him correct? Could Parker turn into the next Ted Ginn; a guy who doesn’t live up to the first round pick status but could still be a quality WR in this league? I close the show talking about what the Dolphins should do when it comes to drafting a quarterback. Draft one in 2019 or 2020?

