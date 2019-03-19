Round 1 (13): EDGE Montez Sweat Mississippi St. – Probably the most anticipated first round pick for Miami in recent memory. Lots of questions surround this pick and unsurprisingly, they involve the quarterback position. Will they trade up for a QB? Will someone like Dwayne Haskins fall to them at 13? Does Miami trade back to accumulate more picks in case they have to move up for their QB next draft? Do they stay put and draft one of the elite defensive players in this year’s draft? For purposes of this mock draft, I am not predicting trades and I am going to assume that both Kyler Murray and Haskins are selected well before Miami is on the clock. If this scenario unfolds and Miami stays put at 13, I think they wait until next year to draft their franchise quarterback. If that is the case, Miami would be wise to address their weak pass rush and select Montez Sweat. Sweat had a productive career at Mississippi St. and dominated at the combine, so it wouldn’t be a shock if he was selected before Miami’s pick, although a recent report that he has a pre-existing heart condition could see his stock fall a bit. Assuming his condition isn’t serious and Miami’s doctors clear him, Sweat could be a steal at 13.

Round 2 (48): DT Dexter Lawrence Clemson – With Miami set to run a “Multiple” defensive scheme, finding a nose tackle to anchor the line when they are in 3-4 personnel has to be a priority. At 6’4” and 342 pounds, Lawrence fits the bill. Lawrence has first-round talent, but he was suspended for his final two games at Clemson for testing positive for PED’s, which could lead to him falling in the draft. Miami has been atrocious against the run the last few years, so adding a run-stopping defensive tackle has to be addressed at some point.

Round 3 (78): G/C Michael Jordan Ohio State – Miami has to come out of this draft with at least one starting offensive lineman after cutting Josh Sitton and losing Ja’Waun James in free agency. Snagging Jordan in the third round would be a step in the right direction. Jordan is entering the draft as a three-year starter at Ohio State and played both guard and center. Miami finally gets a young talent on the interior of the line instead of hoping that aging retreads and undrafted free agents can get the job done.

Round 4 (116): OT Kaleb McGary Washinton – With Ja’Waun James now in Denver, Miami needs to find a replacement at the right tackle spot. Moving Jesse Davis from guard to tackle is an option, but if Miami prefers leaving him at guard, McGary could be an option to take over at right tackle. McGary is a three-year starter for Washington and was the 2018 winner of the Morris Trophy, which is given to the top offensive lineman in the Pac-12.

Round 5 (151): CB Saivion Smith Alabama – If Brian Flores uses his defensive personnel in Miami the same way he did in New England, we should be prepared to see a lot more DB’s on the field than in years past. Miami has a lot of talent in the secondary but boundary corner opposite Xavien Howard could use some competition. Cordrea Tankersly showed promise as a rookie but had a disappointing sophomore campaign that ultimately ended with him being put on IR. Eric Rowe was recently signed from New England and is familiar with the defensive scheme but has been plagued with injuries throughout his career and shouldn’t be counted on to start an entire season. Smith played one year at Alabama after transferring from junior college and started 12 games while pulling in a team-high three interceptions. Adding depth at the corner position should be addressed at some point in the draft and Miami could do worse than investing a late-round pick in Smith.

Round 7 (233): RB Bryce Love Stanford – Running back may not be a huge need for Miami with both Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage on the roster, but adding a talent like Love in the 7th round could end up paying dividends. After all, Drake is in the final year of his rookie contract and Love may not be able to play in his rookie year anyway after suffering a torn ACL in his final game with Stanford, which is what has pushed him so far down draft boards. When healthy, Love was a dynamic back for Stanford, having rushed for over 2,000 yards in 2017. If he is able to fully recover from his knee injury and return to his 2017 form, Miami could be getting a steal late in the draft.

Round 7 (234): QB Trace McSorley Penn State – If Miami decides to wait until 2020 to find their franchise quarterback, I would still expect them to address the position at some point in this draft. While McSorley is undersized and seemed to take a step back in his senior year, he is a three-year starter at Penn State and widely respected by his teammates. He may never become a starter in the NFL, but he could develop into a solid backup with the right coaching. He is also athletic enough that some teams asked him to take part in DB drills at the combine, so if he fails at quarterback, a position switch may help him stick on the roster.

