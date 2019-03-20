It’s been two and a half months! We’re even older than we were last year. Whether you like (or don’t like) the term strategic restructuring, or losing to win, or plain old tanking, that’s where the Dolphins are in an epic reset of the organization. Alex and Scott continue to worry a little about Grier as they discuss the GM position. Scott has done a some light homework on Grier, Flores, Caldwell, O’Shea, Graham, and Crossman – the team of men hat will lead us into the 2019 season and beyond. The TOD’s discuss what they’ve been up to, the departure of old Dolphins, and what approach they’d take to the 13th pick in the draft. It’s going to be a long year, so let’s enjoy it while we’re undefeated. Fitzmagic! Somehow an hour goes by fast. Listen in!

