I think we can all agree that Xavien Howard has developed into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. From the news I’ve been reading, it sounds like Howard is looking forward to playing for the new Dolphins coach, Brian Flores. I also believe that Chris Grier would like him to become a “cornerstone” piece for the franchise over the coming years, but I can’t stress enough how quickly and urgently this negotiation needs to take place.

It’s been known that the Dolphins are taking the rebuild approach over the next couple of years. Chris Grier noted in one of his first press conferences introducing Flores that his mission for the rebuild is not to overpay for pricey players. He said he would rather take three good players over one great player (having them both be around the same cap).

Another interesting comment from that press conference was when Brian Flores stated that his goal is to have a team built on “team players.” What exactly do you think he meant by “team players”? I think he was mainly saying that he’s looking for players that can 1. be good role models that won’t cause drama on and off the field, 2. be more focused on the “team” aspect and not the “me” aspect, and 3. be willing to take slight salary cuts in order to help the team’s cap when signings need to be made.

So why exactly is this negotiation very urgent again? Well for starters, Xavien Howard’s value is at its absolute highest right now. He is coming off his very best season, notching seven interceptions in just twelve games, and he is still on his rookie contract which is just over a million dollars. If the Dolphins were smart, they would attempt to extend Howard’s contract in hopes that he would re-sign.

After all, the Dolphins are projected to have a huge amount of cap space next season. I’m not saying that cap space alone should make a case for him guaranteeing a return to the Dolphins in 2020 and beyond. Like I said earlier, Grier and Flores both have similar goals when it comes to the roster. They want the players to fit into that same goal of being a “team player” and they should really focus in on that when going through negotiations.

Here’s where the urgent part comes in. If negotiations do not go as planned with the two parties and if Howard is not exactly being a “team player,” then—in my opinion—they should trade him away before the trade deadline. Sure, they can franchise tag him and have him be on the roster for 2020, but if the Dolphins don’t and he walks, the most compensation they will get out of him is just a third round pick. That means the earliest pick they would get for him would be the 97th pick overall.

Do you want the Dolphins to settle for a third round pick? Neither do I!