The draft is right around the corner and the Dolphins are without a quarterback of the future but if you are looking for one in this draft, you are going to be disappointed because the guys I believe Miami may be interested in should/will be gone by their pick at thirteen. Instead, look for Miami to trade a lot during the draft weekend to gain capital for the next year’s draft to have the ammunition to move up to get their guy in 2020.

In this mock, I have them moving back not once but twice in my first mock of the draft season, picking up valuable picks next season and stocking piling draft picks this year as well to help fill/build the roster. This is the only the first of a few mocks I will do and most likely will change as more news/rumors/ and updates come from the smokescreens billowing out of Dolphins headquarters until draft day. Below my Dolphins mock you will find my mock draft for all 32 teams as well, sit back and enjoy… or not.

My Current Mock Draft 1.0

Pick Team Projected Selection Position School 1 ARIZONA CARDINALS KYLER MURRAY QB OKLAHOMA 2 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS NICK BOSA EDGE OHIO STATE 3 NEW YORK JETS QUINNEN WILLIAMS DL ALABAMA 4 (TRADE) CINCINNATI BENGALS DWAYNE HASKINS QB OHIO STATE 5 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS JOSH ALLEN EDGE KENTUCKY 6 NEW YORK GIANTS MONTEZ SWEAT EDGE MISSISSIPPI STATE 7 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS JAWAAN TAYLOR OL FLORIDA 8 (TRADE) ATLANTA FALCONS ED OLIVER DL HOUSTON 9 BUFFALO BILLS ANDRE DILLARD OL WASHINGTON 10 DENVER BRONCOS DREW LOCK QB MISSOURI 11 OAKLAND RAIDERS CLELIN FERRELL EDGE CLEMSON 12 GREEN BAY PACKERS BRIAN BURNS EDGE FLORIDA STATE 13 (TRADE) PHILADELPHIA EAGLES BYRON MURPHY CB WASHINGTON 14 DETROIT LIONS TJ HOCKENSON TE IOWA 15 WASHINGTON REDSKINS DEVIN WHITE LB LSU 16 CAROLINA PANTHERS RASHAN GARY EDGE MICHIGAN 17 NEW YORK GIANTS JONAH WILLIAMS OL ALABAMA 18 MINNESOTA VIKINGS CODY FORD OL OKLAHOMA 19 TENNESSEE TITANS DK METCALF WR MISSISSIPPI 20 PITTSBURGH STEELERS GREEDY WILLIAMS CB LSU 21 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS JONATHAN ABRAM S MISSISSIPPI STATE 22 BALTIMORE RAVENS DEVIN BUSH LB MICHIGAN 23 HOUSTON TEXANS DALTON RISNER OL KANSAS STATE 24 OAKLAND RAIDERS ROCK YA-SIN CB TEMPLE 25 (TRADE) NEW YORK GIANTS DANIEL JONES QB DUKE 26 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS CHRISTIAN WILKINS DL CLEMSON 27 OAKLAND RAIDERS JOSH JACOBS HB ALABAMA 28 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS JOEJUAN WILLIAMS CB VANDERBILT 29 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS MARQUISE BROWN WR OKLAHOMA 30 GREEN BAY PACKERS NOAH FANT TE IOWA 31 LOS ANGELES RAMS DEXTER LAWRENCE DT CLEMSON 32 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS JACHAI POLITE EDGE FLORIDA

Trade Details

TRADE – RAIDERS ACQUIRE 11TH, 42TH, AND 110TH OVERALL SELECTION FROM BENGALS WHO ACQUIRED THE 4TH PICK. TRADE – LIONS ACQUIRE 14TH, 79TH OVERALL SELECTIONS AND 2020 2ND ROUND PICK FROM FALCONS WHO ACQUIRED THE 8TH PICK. TRADE – DOLPHINS ACQUIRE 25TH, 57TH OVERALL SELECTIONS AND 2020 1ST ROUND PICK FROM EAGLES WHO ACQUIRED THE 13TH PICK. TRADE – DOLPHINS ACQUIRE 37TH, 95TH, AND 108TH OVERALL SELECTIONS FROM GIANTS WHO ACQUIRED THE 25TH PICK.

