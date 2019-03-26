On today’s show we are joined by Brandon Howard to talk about the quarterbacks in this upcoming 2019 draft and who may be a good fit for the Dolphins. Plus we talk about whether to take a quarterback early in this draft or wait till the 2020 draft. I also talk about the latest with Robert Quinn, some comments by Chris Grier regarding the contract extension with Xavien Howard, and much more.

