Landon and Jeff are back after a 2 week vacation and they give their thoughts on all of the latest Miami Dolphins happenings from the past few weeks.
Related Posts
BREAKING NEWS AUDIO: Fallout From Adam Gase Firing
December 31, 2018
DT Daily 9/29: Dolphins-Patriots Preview and Prediction
September 29, 2018
DT Daily 2/13: Alex Donno from 560 WQAM Talks Dolphins
February 13, 2019
DT Daily 9/19: Fins-Raiders & Antwan Staley Joins Us
September 19, 2018
Follow me on TwitterTweets by @DolphinsTalk
Like Us On Facebook
DolphinsTalk.com shared a link.
1 day ago
DT Daily 3/26: Brandon Howard Talks Dolphins & Quarterbacks - Miami DolphinsOn today’s show we are joined by Brandon Howard to talk about the quarterbacks in this upcoming 2019 draft and who may be a good fit for the Dolphins. Plus we talk about whether to take a quarterback early in this draft or wait till the 2020 draft. I also talk about the latest with …
DolphinsTalk.com shared a link.
3 days ago
DT Daily 3/25: Miami Dolphins Draft Talk - Miami DolphinsOn today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Tom goes over some Dolphins Draft Talk and who the Dolphins have visited with at this time. ALSO IF YOU CAN DONATE TO THE DOLPHINS CANCER CHALLENGE: CLICK HERE (CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN) ITUNES: CLICK HERE GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE YOU CAN ALSO FIND TH...