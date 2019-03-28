The Miami Dolphins traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2020 6th round draft pick.  The Dolphins eat the $1.1 million of Quinn’s bonus which they paid out a couple weeks back in order to trade him rather than flat out releasing him. The Dolphins essentially bought a 2020 6th round pick for $1.1 million.

The Dolphins continue to stock-pile draft picks for the 2020 draft with this trade and the two expected compensatory picks they will be getting gives Miami 11 draft picks in the 2020 draft.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK:  CLICK HERE 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER:  CLICK HERE

 