On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily we talk about the latest news regarding Xavien Howard’s contract extension and some of the details and numbers Howard and his agent are looking for. And how close he and the Dolphins are to finalizing a new deal. We have the info on that. Also, we talk about the possibility of Reshad Jones being traded post June 1st. What are the numbers like? We break it down.

