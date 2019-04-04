On today’s show Landon and Jeff give their early thoughts on the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft and what the Dolphins should do and what areas they need to key in on.
Related Posts
Landon and Jeff Show: Dolphins vs Colts Preview
November 21, 2018
PODCAST: The Same Old Dolphins Show
October 1, 2018
The Same Old Dolphins Show: Bears Game Preview
October 12, 2018
DT Daily 8/4: Scrimmage Recap & Parker Article
August 4, 2018
Follow me on TwitterTweets by @DolphinsTalk
Like Us On Facebook
DolphinsTalk.com shared a link.
2 days ago
DT Daily 4/2: Xavien's Contract Extension & Reshad News - Miami DolphinsOn today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily we talk about the latest news regarding Xavien Howard’s contract extension and some of the details and numbers Howard and his agent are looking for. And how close he and the Dolphins are to finalizing a new deal. We have the info on that. Also, we talk about the...
DolphinsTalk.com shared a link.
3 days ago
Who Will Miami Move On From Next? - Miami DolphinsThe Dolphins have been cleaning house and the question is who will Miami move on from next? Stills? Reshad? Alonso? There are many candidates.