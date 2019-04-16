The best part of the NFL draft is the unexpected. You never know which team is going to draft a player earlier than expected or which players are going to slide. Like every year quarterback is the position of intrigue, but this year’s quarterback class isn’t being touted as one with a can’t miss franchise quarterback. There are some good prospects, but not great. It’s a foregone conclusion that the Arizona Cardinals with the number one pick will take quarterback Kyler Murray. After that it’s anybody’s guess. The Miami Dolphins have the 13th pick in the draft and like all teams they are doing their homework on the quarterback class. They have gone 20 years looking for a franchise quarterback since Dan Marino retired. The question is will the Dolphins take one with the 13th pick?

Last year there were a lot of rumblings of the Dolphins looking to trade up do get one of the top quarterbacks, but it turned out to be a smoke screen and took the best player on their board in Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins have done a terrible job trying to find a quarterback the last 20 years and it’s the main reason this once proud franchise has become a doormat in the NFL. Year after year the Dolphins have failed to find or even try to get their next franchise leader. Instead they put their hope and faith in guys like Ryan Tannehill and Chad Henne hoping they will turn into the next great quarterback when they are obviously not franchise quarterbacks. That’s the problem the team has had. They don’t see what we see until it’s too late. Former general manager Ron Wolf always liked taking a quarterback every year in the draft because you could never have enough. The Dolphins don’t even bother picking a quarterback. The last few years the Dolphins could have drafted traded up or drafted in the first round guys like Josh Allen, Carson Wentz, Patrick Mahomes, or Deshaun Watson, but the team decided to put their faith in Tannehill rather than give him competition to earn his job instead of handing him it. That has to change.

The quarterbacks who could be available to the Dolphins at 13 are Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones. The question is do the Dolphins love one of these quarterbacks? I’m not sure they do, but it’s possible they do, and they aren’t showing it. They also could be showing a lot of interest in hopes to find a team willing to trade with them to get some extra picks considering all of the needs this team since they are rebuilding. There are other quarterbacks in the draft the Dolphins could take later like Will Grier, Ryan Finley, Jarrett Stidham, Tyree Jackson, and Brett Rypien just to name a few. All of these quarterbacks have some good qualities such as leadership, arm strength, and mobility, but also have to work on issues like accuracy or working on their field vision. With this being a new coaching staff, the question is what are they looking for in a quarterback? That could be the big question. All of these quarterbacks have warts in their game, but don’t all. The Dolphins need to take one and work with one of them. I’m not sure I would take one at pick 13, but the Dolphins should consider it this team has nothing to lose and everything to gain considering the state of the team.

I know the quarterback class next year led by Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa has more promise and potential, but that doesn’t mean the Dolphins should wait till next year. The fans have waited 20 years to find the next franchise quarterback. It’s time the Dolphins for the Dolphins to take one in this draft and see what he can do. You can always look to next year’s class, but the Dolphins need to look now and then look to next year. You never know the Dolphins could find a late round gem like Tom Brady, but you will never know until you try so pick a quarterback for the sake of your franchise and your fan base. Don’t wait till next year and then see you missed the boat on a Mahomes, Wentz, or Watson and it comes back to haunt you.

