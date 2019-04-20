I usually don’t include trades in mock drafts that I have posted in the past. My reasoning is simple, trades are too unpredictable, and they usually seem lopsided. However, these are not normal times. The new sheriff (who according to him has been the sheriff) in town wants draft picks, the more the better. After an offseason of planning free agency around future comp picks and buying a few more picks through trades, General Manager Chris Grier gets to wheel and deal on the national stage and Dolfans are excited to say the least. (Let’s be honest, we don’t have much else to be excited about right now.) In my first mock the key for the Dolphins to hit big is based on one of the top defensive linemen falling (Ed Oliver, Clelin Ferrelll, Montez Sweat) to #13 and having someone bite. Without further ado:

Round 1 Pick #13 – TRADE!!!!!!! Kansas City Chiefs make a BIG move to get a pass rusher. They need one and can’t wait until they are on the clock. Dolphins get Chiefs 1st Round #29, Chiefs 2nd Round #63(originally the Rams pick/Marcus Peters trade), Chiefs 6th round #214(comp pick), Chiefs 2nd round 2020 Draft.

Round 1 Pick #29 (from Chiefs) – Dexter Lawrence DT/NT Clemson. Fins are going to need someone to play nose when they are in the 3-4. He can eat up double teams, freeing up linebackers. He could also play end in 3-4 or tackle in a 4-3. The Patriots drafted Vince Wilfork in 2004 and was a huge cog on the Pats defense for over a decade. The Fins could have that in Lawrence.

Round 2 Pick # 48 – L. J. Collier DE TCU. Dolphins need pass rushers. In this mock, the Fins probably would think long and hard at taking him at #29. A constant theme we keep hearing from the Fins front office is they are looking for “tough” and “strong” players. That is Collier personified.

Round 2 Pick #63 (from Chiefs) – Chase Winovich DE/OLB Michigan. Too much defense? Probably. More likely, Brian Flores saw a defense ranked in the bottom of every defensive category imaginable and realized he needs more talent.

Round 3 Pick #78 – Justin Layne CB Michigan State. The Dolphins need D backs too! Layne at 6’2’’ and 195 lbs., is the ideal size for a Cornerback in todays NFL. Was originally recruited as a wide receiver at Michigan State, he should continue to grow and improve at the position.

Round 4 Pick#116 – Ross Pierschbacher, C/G Alabama. Eventually the Fins must think about offense. How about a 4th rounder that you could plug into the middle of your line and have him play the next decade. Could start NFL career at guard and then move to center.

Round 5 Pick #151 – Brett Rypien, QB Boise State. The Dolphins will definitely take a QB somewhere in this draft. Right? Unlike most of the Quarterbacks in this draft class, Rypien has plenty of starting experience, appearing in 50 games in his college career. He checks all the boxes of Bill Parcells rules for drafting a QB. Threw for 30 TD’s last year with only 7 interceptions.

Round 6 Pick #214 (from Chiefs) – Jahlani Tavai LB Hawaii. Versatile and intelligent linebacker that missed the Senior Bowl and the Combine due to a serious shoulder injury. Could be a day three steal.

Round 7 Pick #233 Venzell Boulware G Miami. A graduate transfer from University of Tennessee, played both guard positions for the Canes last season.

Round 7 Pick #234 Tenton Irwin WR Stanford. Great hands and a precise route runner. Suffered Grade 3 MCL tear in final regular season game.

Too defense heavy? You bet. But watching the fins give up 30+ points is brutal. And drafts don’t always go nice and neat, we’ve seen that for years. This draft is loaded with defense, thank goodness for the Fins! My mock lets them restock a talent challenged defense and gives them a very valuable piece for next year. Everyone enjoys the DRAFT!!!!!!

