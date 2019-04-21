The Miami Dolphins‘ 2019 voluntary minicamp came and went last week, and there were a good number of takeaways from both on and off of the field.

As for on the field news, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant did not participate as they are still recovering from their season-ending injuries from last year, as is third year cornerback Cordrea Tankersley.

Mike Gesicki, entering his second season with the team, said he played last season at 240 pounds and is currently weighing in at 253 pounds. This is an encouraging sign for a young player who is looking to improve on his blocking and become a more well-rounded tight end.

As for some off the field news, Reshad Jones did not show up for any of the 3 voluntary practices, but Chris Grier insisted that the team does not have any intentions of trading him, and that he will be present by the start of training camp.

To nobody’s surprise, the Miami Dolphins picked up the 5th year option for 2016 first round pick Laremy Tunsil this week, ensuring that he will be will the team at least through the 2020 season. I am assuming that the team will attempt to have Tunsil extended beyond that 5th year at some point in the near future, but I do not think those conversations have been had quite yet.

Xavien Howard is also entering the last year of his contract, and despite many wondering whether he would be a participant in the 3 day minicamp, he did show up. I assume the sense of urgency to get a long team deal done with Howard is much greater than with Tunsil solely because Howard will be able to test the market after this season is over if a new deal is not in place by the start of next offseason.

Another hot topic of conversation surrounding the team has been Brian Flores’ leadership qualities being put on display. Several players raved about the way Flores carries himself and the respect that he demands from his players, while media members were also impressed by Flores’ punctuality.

All of this talk is fine, and I suppose that I would rather have people in and around the organization saying those nice things rather than not saying them, but the point here is that nobody ever has anything bad to say about a new coach in April.

