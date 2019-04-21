ESPN has Mel and Todd and we here at DolphinsTalk.com have Tom and Mike! This is our fourth annual dueling first round NFL mock draft with each of our picks for the entire first round. We do not do any trades and we just pick Round 1 as it sit’s today. Tom and myself did these independent of each other. Keep score to see who get’s the most correct come Thursday!

1) Arizona Cardinals

Tom- Kyler Murray, QB Oklahoma : When there is smoke, there is fire. Arizona wants a new signal caller for their new coach. Murray fits the bill. The question, where does Rosen land?

Mike-Kyler Murray, QB Oklahoma : While I wouldn’t put it at 100% Murray goes #1 overall to Arizona, I think its around 90% he is the first overall pick. Like Tom said, so much smoke around this.

2) San Francisco 49ers

Tom- Nick Bosa, DE Ohio St : You have to believe that the 49ers will look to move this pick for capital, after taking Solomon Thomas and DeForest Buckner in 16/17, Bosa will make one of these guys expendable.

Mike-Nick Bosa, DE Ohio St : For most of the past year many had Bosa going #1 overall and if not for the Cardinals new head coach he may be the top player in this draft. SF gets themselves a top flight pass rusher.

3) New York Jets

Tom- Quinnen Williams, DT Alabama : The Jets would look to add a playmaker at WR but its too early to grab one. Williams is an absolute stud. Leonard Williams could be playing his last season in NY.

Mike- Josh Allen, OLB Kentucky : The Jets need a pass rusher in the worst way, Allen compares to Anthony Barr who the Jets thought they signed in free agency before Barr went back to Minnesota. Allen fills a big need for a Jets team trying to find a pass rush.

4) Oakland Raiders

Tom- Josh Allen, OLB Kentucky : Eventually, the Raiders will need to move on from Khalil Mack. Josh Allen isn’t to his level, but he will help fans get over that loss one ago.

Mike- Quinnen Williams, DT Alabama : The Raiders need to bolster their defensive line and Williams is one of the Elite players in this draft

5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom- Devin White, LB LSU : Many could argue Jawaan Taylor would be a fit here, instead they go with a more pressing need. White will give a jolt to their defense with his physical, side line to side line play.

Mike- Devin White, LB LSU: White is the top linebacker in this draft and the type of linebacker which you need on your roster in this era of the NFL. Great speed and will be a plug and play Day 1 linebacker for Tampa.

6) New York Giants

Tom- Jawaan Taylor, OT Florida: While many believe they go QB here, I see them holding off to maybe with their later pick, or second day. Taylor is a LT they desperately need in Eli’s twilight years.

Mike- Ed Oliver, DE Houston : I think when all is said and done and 5 years from now Oliver might be the most productive player to come out of this draft. Giants love to build that defense when push comes to shove. Some have compared him to Aaron Darnold.

7) Jacksonville Jaguars

Tom- Montez Sweat, DE Mississippi State : Sweat is great at setting the edge and attacking the running back, while also have a good skill set rushing the passer. Jags need a Donte Fowler replacement, here it is.

Mike- TJ Hockenson, TE Iowa : The Jaguars offense is still very vanilla to me and you just paid big bucks for Nick Foles. Time to give him some more weapons and Hockenson is just that.

8) Detroit Lions

Tom- Rashan Gary, DE Michigan : Gary stays home, with the Lions taking him here. Gary can shift around on the DL and that is what Patricia is looking for with Ansah gone.

Mike- Montez Sweat, DE Mississippi St : Lots of questions about the “heart issue” but his heart didn’t slow him down at Miss St and the folks at the Combine let him work out. As long as the heart is pumping, Sweat is a Top 10 pick.

9) Buffalo Bills

Tom- TJ Hockenson, TE Iowa : A bulk of this offseason has been built around Josh Allen and getting him a supporting cast. Hockenson fills a major void at TE and a big redzone target.

Mike- Jawaan Taylor, OT Florida : The Bills invested alot into Josh Allen the quarterback, time to protect him and protect your investment.

10) Denver Broncos

Tom- Drew Lock, QB Missouri : Lock is a QB Elway will want to grab here. He has a good arm and with good coaching, can develop into a good starter.

Mike- Devin Bush, LB Michigan : The Broncos didn’t hire Vic Fangio to “build for the future”. They didn’t bring in Flacco to mentor a young QB for the future. They are in WIN NOW mode. And they need a LB in the worst way. Bush is hte best LB left on the board. I do see Denver taking a Will Grier type in Round 3 though.

11) Cincinnati Bengals

Tom- Jonah Williams, OT Alabama : Bengals can go in an array of directions here. Needing a RT or LG is big and that’s why Williams is a good fit here. QB could be in play, but I think they will keep riding with Dalton.

Mike- Jonah Williams, OT Alabama : It’s tempting to take the Ohio St quarterback and keep him in state and start planning for life after Dalton. But Dalton has a cap friendly contract for 2019 and 2020 so Cincy looks at other positions.

12) Green Bay Packers

Tom- DK Metcalf, WR Ole Miss : When you pay Aaron Rodgers 100M guaranteed, you better give him weapons. Metcalf and Adams will be a lethal combo in an offense that likes to sling the ball.

Mike- Andre Dillard, OT Washington St : The Packers know their season hinges 100% on Aaron Rodgers and you best keep him standing upright and healthy. Packers offensive line has questions. Dillard they can kick inside to LG or move to RT to fill a huge void.

13) Miami Dolphins

Tom- Christian Wilkins, DT Clemson : Yes, Haskins is on the board. I don’t believe the Dolphins are sold on him, and the chance of trading with Skins/Giants are high. Wilkins will immediately bolster their DL with Godchaux and Taylor in the fold as well.

Mike- Clelin Ferrell, DE Clemson : Yes some quarterbacks are on the board but we all “know the plan” at the quarterback position. If Jonah Williams was on the board the Fins could go there. Since he is not they look to replace Wake and Quinn and Clelin Ferrell has ties to new Dolphins d-line coach Marion Hobby and was very productive in college. Day 1 starter for the Dolphins on their depleted defensive line.

14) Atlanta Falcons

Tom- Ed Oliver, DL Houston : Dan Quinn is feeling the heat. Oliver will bring the heat next to Grady Jarrett in the ATL. Oliver can play both inside and outside, and Quinn is the perfect coach to maximize his potential.

Mike- Christian Wilkins, DT Clemson : The Falcons need some big bodies up front on their defensive line and Wilkins is a perfect fit for them right here at this pick.

15) Washington Redskins

Tom- Dwayne Haskins, QB Ohio State : Redskins are hurting at QB with the loss of Alex Smith. Bringing in Case Keenum is only a stop gap. Haskins will be their future.

Mike- Dwayne Haskins, QB Ohio St : Alex Smith isn’t coming back….ever. The Redskins hit the jackpot here with Haskins falling right in their lap!

16) Carolina Panthers

Tom- Brian Burns, DE Florida State : Burns brings very good pass rush skills to Carolina, who is in need of a youth movement on defense.

Mike- Rashan Gary, DE Michigan : The Panthers need a pass rusher and Gary is as physically gifted as any player in this draft.

17) New York Giants

Tom- Daniel Jones, QB Duke : There is just too many ties to the Manning family that this doesn’t happen here. They get their QB of the future and Eli will work with him to prepare him for the next chapter.

Mike- Daniel Jones, QB Duke : The Giants love them some Eli Manning. It’s almost a sickness and they don’t want to move on from him. Jones was coached by David Cutcliffe who is like a 2nd father to the Manning boys. The Giants get someone who was taught many of the traits Eli was taught and will be very happy about that.

18) Minnesota Vikings

Tom- Cody Ford, OL Oklahoma : Vikings could use some bulk up front. Ford can play both tackle and guard. Providing more of a ground game only benefits Kirk Cousins.

Mike- Cody Ford, OL Oklahoma : When you pay Kirk Cousins all that money you better protect him. Vikings need both a RG and a LG and Ford will fill one of those spots.

19) Tennessee Titans

Tom- Garrett Bradbury, OL NC State : With a team that runs a power running attack with Derrick Henry, Bradbury will only offer more running lanes to keep the Titans balanced, whether its Tannehill or Mariota.

Mike- DK Metcalf WR, Ole Miss : Mariotta needs more weapons. It’s nice to be a power running team but you also have to stretch the field and throw it in this league. Metcalf helps the Titans with that.

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

Tom- Devin Bush Jr, LB Michigan : It would be poetic justice that they select Marquise Brown here, but I think they go with a bigger need at LB. Bush will be everything Shazier was before injury.

Mike- Greedy Williams, CB LSU : With the top 2 LB’s off the board in my mock, the Steelers look to sure up their secondary and add another CB and Greedy Williams is the best CB in this draft.

21) Seattle Seahawks

Tom- Greedy Williams, CB LSU : There has been a ton of players leaving Seattle’s once vaunted defense. Greedy is the best corner in this draft and they can finally rebuild the secondary.

Mike- Dexter Lawrence, DT Clemson : If any team will roll the dice on a guy with questions about PED use, it’s Seattle. Great player and he fills a need.

22) Baltimore Ravens

Tom- Joshua Jacobs, RB Alabama : Gus Edwards did a great job last year but they need more healthy bodies in the back field. Jacobs is the best running back in this class and will help solidify the Ravens new option style offense.

Mike- Brian Burns, DE Florida St : The Ravens will look to get some youth to their pass rush and Burns is a perfect fit for them here.

23) Houston Texans

Tom- Andre Dillard, OT Washington St : Watson takes a ton of sacks in Houston. Getting a bookend LT will help solidify their offense and keep their franchise QB healthy.

Mike- Deandre Baker, CB Georgia : Offensive line is a huge need but with two picks in Rd 2 I think Houston double dips there. They fill their other major need at CB in Rd 1.

24) Oakland Raiders

Tom- Marquise Brown, WR Oklahoma : They traded for Antonio Brown, so why not draft his cousin Marquise. They will give Derek Carr a dynamic WR group to exploit secondaries for the next few seasons.

Mike- Drew Lock, QB Missouri : Either Derrick Carr will be motivated by the addition of Lock and will raise his play and the Raiders can look to trade Lock in a few years for picks. Or Carr falls on his face and the Raiders have their QB of the future.

25) Philadelphia Eagles

Tom- Chauncy Gardner Johnson, S Florida : Eagles need to add a playmaking safety. Gardner Johnson can cover, stop the run. He is a great get for an Eagles defense who plays in a pass happy division.

Mike- Dalton Risner, OT Kansas St : The Eagles need help at offensive tackle as it is the weakest position on their team. Risner is the best offensive tackle on the board and is versatile as he has played right tackle and center.

26) Indianapolis Colts

Tom- Jeffery Simmons, DT Mississippi State : If not for an injury during workouts, Simmons would be a top 5 pick. The Colts take a chance knowing he isn’t playing this year but have a stud DT for many years to come, if healthy.

Mike- Jeffery Simmons, DT Mississippi St : Because the Colts also have pick #34 which isn’t far away from this they are one of the teams that can take Simmons in Rd 1. Being a 1st round pick and having that 5th year with Simmons considering he won’t play in 2019 also makes this a wise pick as you have him locked up for that extra year.

27) Oakland Raiders

Tom- Noah Fant, TE Iowa : Second TE from Iowa goes to Oakland, who continue an overhaul on offense. After losing Jared Cook in FA, Fant brings speed up the middle of the field and a very good catch radius.

Mike- Noah Fant, TE Iowa: Gruden loves his offensive players and the Raiders have a void at TE after losing Cook. This is a match made in heaven.

28) Los Angeles Chargers

Tom- Jerry Tillery, DT Notre Dame : Tillery fills a need for a DL unit that can use some help up the middle. Playing next to Ingram and Bosa should free them up a bit more on pass rushing downs.

Mike- Chris Lindstrom, G Boston College : The Chargers only chance to make a deep playoff run depends on keeping Rivers standing upright, the guard position (both right and left) are an issue for them.

29) Kansas City Chiefs

Tom- Clelin Ferrell, DE Clemson : I see the Chiefs packaging up again and getting a more elite DE. But since no mock trades, Ferrell is a good pass rusher who will help fill the void Dee Ford left behind. I still believe they trade into the teens.

Mike- Byron Murphy, CB Washington : The Chiefs have a bill void to fill at CB and Murphy is the next best CB on the board. Some think he is the #1 CB in this draft ahead of Greedy Williams.

30) Green Bay Packers

Tom- Chris Lindstrom, G Boston College : Packers get a mauler G, who will open up run lanes and keep Rodgers upright on passing downs. He can even play tackle in a pinch.

Mike- Chauncy Gardner Johnson, S Florida : The Packers filled their offensive line spot at pick 12 in my mock, now they fill their need at Safety by getting the best safety in this draft.

31) Los Angeles Rams

Tom- Byron Murphy, CB Washington : A CB Wade Phillips dreams about. Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib have been oft injured and can use some depth. Murphy can play in any kind of scheme and should start right away.

Mike- Garrett Bradbury, C/G NC State : Rams need help at Guard and Center and Bradbury can help in both areas.

32) New England Patriots

Tom- AJ Brown, WR Mississippi : This is usually where the Patriots trade down for more picks in the mid rounds. Brown fills a void that Josh Gordon, Chris Hogan and Gronk leave. He’s a fast WR who can help Brady open up the offense.

Mike- Greg Little, OT Mississippi : The Patriots are thin and unproven at offensive tackle right now. Little could be a day 1 starter for them and make an immediate impact.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE