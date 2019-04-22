On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Tom and Mike recap their Dueling Round 1 Mock Draft and talk about why they have guys going where they are going. They also talk about the options Miami has at Pick #13 overall and what is the likely-hood of Miami trading down and who are the potential trade partners for Miami who may be looking to trade up.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN PODBEAN, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE