It’s that time of the year again where the NFL Draft is finally here. There will be more answers on what the Dolphins will do in the first round but it maybe not what people expect them to do. Having the 13th pick in the first round is a tricky one considering they are can draft an offensive lineman or defensive player. Some experts claim that Dolphins will draft a QB in the first round which can be a huge gamble and can go both ways. Throughout this franchise, The Dolphins only drafted three QBs in the first round overall (Bob Griese in 1962, Dan Marino in 1983, and Ryan Tannehill in 2012) which can be an eye-opener considering the QB carousel they went through between 2000 and 2012 but I am looking forward to tonight’s NFL Draft. For me, if I was part of the Dolphins Front Office, its always about not where you draft but who you draft and what kind of contribution they can make to the team.

For the 13th overall pick in the first round, I would think about drafting an offensive lineman. Now, I know what you are thinking because drafting an OL in the first round is not the sexist pick but it can be worth it in the long run. Look at what Indy did last season, when Frank Reich was hired as their head coach, he immediately needed protection for Andrew Luck where in order to succeed, you need to have a strong and reliable offensive line. That’s what Indy did and picked the best offensive lineman from last year’s draft and made a huge impact for the team.

I’m also excited on who they are going to pick in later rounds that can be a diamond in the rough. Look at the Patriots, they rarely ever draft in the first round but hit their mark in the later rounds but finding impact players who can contribute to the team (Julian Edelman, Tom Brady, Gronk and many others) and know how to draft. I’m not saying we have to copy the Patriots but if they Dolphins want to be a successful franchise again, it starts with the NFL Draft and need to draft the right way.