On today’s show we are joined by NFL reporter Antwan Staley to talk about this weeks NFL Draft. What players should Miami be looking at? What are the positions of need for the Dolphins? Should Miami consider trading for Josh Rosen? Plus we go over the draft in general, rank the quarterbacks, and talk about which teams might make some big moves this weekend.

