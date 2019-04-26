The Miami Dolphins traded pick #62 in the 2nd round to the Arizona Cardinals for Josh Rosen. While I like Rosen the player I question giving up a 2nd round pick for a plaeyr nobody else in the league wanted. More on this on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast late Friday Night.

