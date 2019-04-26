The Dolphins were the center of the NFL universe all of Friday as there were rumblings all day they may trade for Josh Rosen and then when on the clock in Round 2 they did. We talk about the trade with the Saints to get an extra 2nd rounder in 2020, the trade for Josh Rosen, plus the Dolphins 3rd round pick for Michael Deiter. Tons of news to talk about coming out of Friday night of the draft. A MUST LISTEN to show!

