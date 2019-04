Washington RB Myles Gaskin, the Dolphins' pick at 234, is 13th leading rusher in NCAA history with 5323 yards. His 62 touchdowns are 16th most in FBS history. Averaged 5.6 per carry in career, 4.9 last year. Also 65 catches-465 yards in career.

— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 27, 2019