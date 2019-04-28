On today’s show we recap all of the Miami Dolphins Draft Picks from Day 3 of the Draft. Go over who Miami selected in Rounds 4-7 and break down those players and the opportunities they have in front of them with the Dolphins. We also have more Josh Rosen talk and I tell you why Steve Smith of the NFL Network was 100% dead wrong to attack Josh Rosen on the air this weekend. (FYI: I did mis-speak during the podcast and said Miami won 9 games last year. I got the 7-9 record flip-flopped. That’s what happens when you record at 2am in the morning. )

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN PODBEAN, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE