When I first learned the Miami Dolphins were trading a 2nd round pick this year and a 5th round pick next year for quarterback Josh Rosen, I wasn’t too happy about the trade. But after sleeping on it I changed my mind. The reason being is since Dan Marino retired the Dolphins have failed to make a bold move for a quarterback and it’s the main reason the team has been mediocre at best. Think about when’s the last time the Dolphins made a trade for a quarterback that required a high draft pick? Sure, they traded for AJ Feeley and Daunte Culpepper for 2nd round picks respectively, but Feeley was never going to be the long term solution and Culpepper was damaged good.

Sure, the last 10 years, the Dolphins drafted Chad Henne and Ryan Tannehill, but when it became obvious, they weren’t franchise quarterbacks the Dolphins never brought in quarterbacks to give them competition. Instead the Dolphins hoped they would turn them into franchise quarterbacks only to see the team go down like a sinking ship with bad quarterback play. The Dolphins have had chances to bring in quarterbacks but decide it’s not worth it. Last year 4 quarterbacks were taken in the top 10 and with the team picking 11 they could have easily traded up to get Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, or ironically Rosen, but instead stood where they were and didn’t draft a quarterback at all. In 2017, the Dolphins could have traded up in the 1st round to get Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson, but like they did in 2018 stayed where they were and didn’t draft a quarterback. The same thing happened in 2016 when the team could have traded up to get Jared Goff or Carson Wentz and decided to pass. In 2001, the Dolphins had a chance to trade for quarterback Matt Hasselbeck but passed.

The Dolphins have also had chances to take quarterbacks when they fall to them. In 2001, Drew Brees was there for the taking at pick 26, but Dave Wannstedt decided to take defensive back Jamar Fletcher despite having two quality corners on the roster in Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain and no long term answer on the roster at quarterback. The Dolphins also could have taken Aaron Rodgers in 2005, Matt Ryan in 2008, and Derek Carr in 2014, but the team decided to go in another direction.

The point is the Dolphins have been afraid to take a chance on a young quarterback or make a move on a quarterback and instead settle for what they have. It hasn’t been working for the last 20 years and it’s about time someone decided to make a bold move in trading for Rosen. I know Grier has been with the Dolphins for all these years, but this year is his first year he’s in control and doesn’t have to listen to other people’s opinions. Now is Rosen the quarterback of the future? I don’t know, but he will have a chance to come in and compete for the starting job instead of just handing the starting job to Ryan Fitzpatrick. This is something the Dolphins have done with Tannehill the last 4 or 5 years and the same thing happened with Henne so it’s refreshing Grier made this move rather than settle.

Fitzpatrick is a veteran with his limitations, but he also has the experience that can help Rosen grow. Rosen has a good arm, can read defenses, and make most of the throws needed in the NFL, but he can be arrogant and come across as entitled however it’s worth it for the Dolphins to make this move. Yes, he didn’t have a good year as a rookie with the Arizona Cardinals, but they are an awful team and with a new coaching staff wanting Kyler Murray a fresh start could help out Rosen. If not, the Dolphins can move on. This year’s quarterback class wasn’t very good which is why the Dolphins didn’t plan on taking one and felt Rosen was a better option. Next year’s quarterback class looks promising and the Dolphins will probably look to add one early in the draft next year regardless how Rosen does to add competition. There is nothing wrong with that. The Green Bay Packers always drafted a quarterback while Brett Favre was their quarterback and they always developed those guys and traded them for high picks.

Grier’s willingness to make this trade shows a new day in the front office and a refreshing approach. It’s about time the Dolphins made a bold move at quarterback rather than settle.

