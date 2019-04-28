The 2019 NFL Draft is in the books and Aaron and Josh are back to discuss how the Dolphins fared. Of course, the biggest talking point coming out of the Draft is the Dolphins’ trade with Arizona for QB Josh Rosen. The guys discuss the trade on its merits and Aaron talks about why, in his opinion, Chris Grier’s tenure as Miami’s GM should be inextricably tied to Rosen’s performance. Josh disagrees and a debate ensues. It’s a spicy episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

