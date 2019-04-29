On today’s show with the NFL Draft now behind us we talk about the second wave of free agency that will begin May 9th and who are some of the names the Miami Dolphins may target to fill positions of need. With positions of need at RT, DE, and CB there are plenty of veterans out there who Miami could sign to short 1 year deals to be bridge players. Also we talk about 2 UDFA’s who may have a clear pathway to win a roster spot. Who are they? Tune in and listen.

