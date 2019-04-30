On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast we are joined by one of the newest members of the Miami Dolphins undrafted free agent linebacker Tre Watson out of Maryland. We ask him about the draft process, why he decided to sign with the Dolphins, and what Dolphins fans can expect when they see him play this summer to try to earn a roster spot. We also talk about the Josh Rosen press conference from Monday and the unfair narrative that seems to be out there about him.

