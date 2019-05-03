As Dynasty Leagues are getting their drafts together, and redrafts are waiting for a few months, we will take a quick look at some of the draftable fantasy assets on our Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback

For all the Rosen Kool-Aid I’ve been drinking since the draft, we still don’t know if he will start week one or split starts with Ryan Fitzpatrick. I have concerns about drafting any of those players and starting them because the position is always super deep in standard 10-14 leagues. Two QB leagues should be looking at the waiver wire to and avoid drafting these players until they show the consistency at the position. In Dynasty Leagues, however I would stash Rosen on the roster. There’s no harm in seeing if he pops and can be your franchise QB, especially if Dynasty format is a two-QB league.

Josh Rosen-Avoid in redraft, Stash in Dynasty format.

Ryan Fitzpatrick– Not Draftable in both formats.

Running Back

I wrote a column a while back about the fantasy prospect of then Patriots Runningback Steven Ridley, where I waxed poetic about him being a high-end RB2, and he completely fizzled, not because he wasn’t good, but because of his usage. Fast-forward to 2019, Where our Head coach and Offensive Coordinator are former Patriots, I expect A sort of similar use from Kenyan Drake, Kalen Balage and rookie Myles Gaskin. I simply don’t think Drake will have a bell cow role. It is more advantageous to pick him earlier in PPR(points per reception) leagues and waiting until the 4th or 5th in Standard leagues.

Kenyan Drake-2nd-4th depending on the type of league.

Kalen Balage- 12th plus

Myles Gaskin- Not draftable.

Wide Receiver

In a Dynasty League I run, I was able to pick up Albert Wilson on waivers after week 2, and stash him on IR after his season ending injury, and I have high expectations for him this year. The WR position in fantasy football has an elite tier that includes players like Julio Jones or DeAndre Hopkins, and then there is a steep drop off to tier 2 where the production is hit or miss. So stashing Wilson in hopes that Rosen will find him often and he will use his speed to have a High Yards After Catch average is your best play for this group. Kenny Still will probably still be the number 1 receiver and provide the most of the volume for catches, so PPR leagues will have a higher value on Stills than Wilson. Are you following me on all that? I no longer think DeVante Parker will be viable in fantasy and Jakeem Grant will simply not hit the field enough to warrant a draft selection.

Kenny Stills– 6th-8th round

Albert Wilson– 10th plus

DeVante Parker– Not Draftable

Jakeem Grant– Not Draftable

Tight End

We can only hope that second year Tight End Mike Gesicki turns into Gronk-light under new Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea. As for fantasy football, he isn’t a draftable prospect at all. Dwayne Allen a former Patriot is probably not going to be more than a blocking option, and won’t enough touches to warrant a look.

Mike Gesicki and Dwayne Allen-Not Draftable.

