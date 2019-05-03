Sam and Chris return to the Town of Perfectville to recap the Miami Dolphins 2019 NFL Draft. Did Miami make the right choice with Christian Wilkins at #13? Should they have taken Dwayne Haskins instead? What risk, if any, does trading for Josh Rosen in the second round bring to Miami? And did Miami or Arizona get the better of this deal?

Plus, Sam and Chris explore why Miami insists on drafting players with horrific last names, Chris provides drunken commentary on all the AFC East first round picks, and more.

