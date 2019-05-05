Winners:

1) Cincinnati Bengals– The Bengals didn’t have an overly glamorous draft but they did have the most efficient as they rebuilt their linebacker unit with Germaine Pratt and Deshaun Davis. They also have a nice running back duo in Trayveon Williams and Rodney Anderson who has bailed both former Oklahoma quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray out of binds. But, where the Bengals really succeeded was nailing the two best offensive-linemen in the draft in Jonah Williams and Michael Jordan. I know some would disagree with me on Jordan but if you study the film of Haskins, how can you not be wowed by what Jordan did for him?

2. Washington Redskins– Just straight up took advantage of what the draft gave them. I don’t know how Haskins falls to 15, but the Redskins may have just found their quarterback of the future. They, then used their second first-round pick to scoop up Montez Sweat who’s heart-condition may have been an overreaction by scouts. They grabbed Haskins buddy from college Terry McLauren and also picked up Ross Pierschbacher to help give some stability for Haskins under center. To top it all off, RB Bryce Love will also be joining the Redskins. They could have been first, but I felt the Bengals just played it smarter.

3. New England Patriots– I hate to do it but the Patriots deserve recognition for nailing arguably the best big-bodied receiver in the draft, N’Keal Harry. They picked up Joejuan Williams with their second-round pick. But, they succeeded by maximizing their third-round picks as they nabbed Chase Winovich, Damien Harris and Hjalte Froholdt. In the fourth-round, Jarrett Stidham becomes the new man-in-waiting behind Tom Brady. So, they take my final spot.

Losers

1. New York Giants– The Giants had 3 first-round picks this year and I think they blew every single one of them. For their 6th overall, they go with Daniel Jones over Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock. I was in utter shock and had to sit down for that pick. Say what you want about Jones on film but how do you take a quarterback who has less experience than Lock and has not even passed for 3,000 yards annually in his college career. Haskins passed for over 4,000 in one year. Then, with their 17th overall pick, they select Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence has got some maturity issues. I do stress a “minor” red flag, not a major one, but a minor one. He got caught taking performance-enhancing drugs and was forced to sit out of the Tigers’ championship run this past playoff appearance. Lawrence came out of high school with more hype than Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell did and I do question whether the pressure finally got to him to perform better during his time at Clemson. But, the Giants decided he was worth a mid-first round selection. Just when you think things can’t get any stranger they follow that pick up by selecting Deandre Baker out of Georgia over Greedy Williams. Now, I get Baker may have been a better scheme fit for them but how do you pass on Williams who has elite size and potential and comes from LSU that has a long history of developing stellar defensive backs? It makes zero sense to me and that is why the Giants take my top spot on this list.

2. Baltimore Ravens– This was a very good wide receiver class this year but spending two of your first 3 picks on that position, seems a bit overkill to me. They didn’t have a second-round pick but in the third-round they selected Jaylon Ferguson out of Louisiana Tech who in my opinion was one of the trashiest prospects of this entire class. He plays with a nasty streak which worked for him time to time but from the film I saw of him, most of the time it didn’t and the penalties would stack up. His pro day wasn’t great and due to some trouble in the past, he wasn’t invited to the Combine. For a third-round pick, I’m not sure this is the kind of player, you want to invest your future on but then again, it’s the Ravens so what am I talking about? Some of their late-round picks as well I think were going to go undrafted like Justice Hill and Trace McSorley but you guys get the picture.

3. Tennessee Titans– I knew a team would draft him but I figured Jeffrey Simmons would fall out of the first round because he left the Combine early after suffering a knee injury. But, the Titans invested their 19th overall pick on him so we shall see. They, then spent a third-round pick on Nate Davis out of Charlotte and a fourth-round pick on Amani Hooker out of Iowa. I’m pretty sure those guys were going undrafted. So, they take my final spot on this list.

