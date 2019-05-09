The Miami Dolphins made Xavien Howard the highest paid CB in NFL history on Thursday night with a record breaking contract extension. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald the contract is front loaded with $51 million being paid out over the first 3 years. Giving the Dolphins a chance to move on from Howard after 3 years should he not be living up to the contract or his knees become a larger issue.

Xavien Howard has agreed to five year $76. M contract with Dolphins, agent Damarius Bilbo tells me. $46 M guaranteed, $51 M over first three years. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 9, 2019

This was a big move for the Dolphins front office as they negotiated this deal with the same agent that went to war with the Dolphins last year this time over Jarvis Landry.

Also interesting worth noting that the agent who fought with the Fins front office all last year with Landry was able to seal this deal for his client with Miami — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) May 9, 2019

With Minkah Fitzpatrick and Xavien Howard now anchoring the Dolphins secondary for years to come, the Dolphins are putting together a strong unit on the back-end.

