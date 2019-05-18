Sam and Chris return to break down the Miami Dolphins 2019 regular season schedule. Which AFC East game are the most looking forward to? Which non-divisional games stand to be entertaining, and just how many games will their beloved ‘fins win in 2019?

Plus, the boys discuss Xavien Howard’s new contract, Josh Rosen’s debut in a Miami uniform, whether or not the Dolphins should be signing players currently under criminal investigation and the debut of our newest segment…The Round-Up.



FOLLOW PERFECTVILLE ON TWITTER @PERFECTVILLEPOD

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE