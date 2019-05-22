The Miami Dolphins took the field on Tuesday for another OTA practice, and based on what those who were there had to say about it, there was some good and some bad.

Josh Rosen threw touchdowns as well as interceptions. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw touchdowns as well as interceptions.

One person who was very good? DeVante Parker. Numerous media members were very complimentary of Parker’s performance via twitter, but this is not something that is uncommon this time of year.

It almost seems as if before every season DeVante Parker is talked up by coaches and media members watching practice saying that he is a “monster” and that Xavien Howard is the only one who challenges him in coverage.

This has recently been followed by a frustrating season with flashes of talent, but limited opportunities due to injuries.

I am not here to bash the guy, because I do see the talent and there have been games that he has seemed almost unstoppable. However, it is important to proceed with caution and realize that at this point of his career, he most likely is not going to blossom into Julio Jones this September.

Something that needs to be put into perspective in terms of what to expect from Parker is his current contract. The Dolphins had picked up Parker’s 5th year option a year ago, but it was clear that he would not be playing under that. So, instead of just cutting him, they offered an extension that gives him an average of $5 million a year over the next two seasons.

If you look at the division rival Buffalo Bills and their receiver situation, they just signed John Brown for the next 3 seasons at $9 million a year as well as Cole Beasley at $7.25 million over the next 4 years.

So, a 26-year-old DeVante Parker gets another opportunity to make the most of his undeniable abilities under a new regime at a price that works for everyone, and the Dolphins also only guaranteed $4.5 million of that $10 million.

As I said earlier, I do not expect DeVante Parker to become an elite level receiver, but if this new regime can figure his body out and keep him on the field, then I think he could be a great asset to the team, especially for his price.

