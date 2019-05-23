Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins have signed DT Adolphus Washington to a one year contract. Washington played last season for Cincinnati and Buffalo and only appeared in 5 games. In those 5 games he had a total of 6 tackles and 1 sack. The Dolphins depth currently on their defensive line is very thin and this is a low-risk type of signing and someone who can come in and compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Dolphins have signed free-agent defensive lineman Adolphus Washington to a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2019

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE