Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins have signed DT Adolphus Washington to a one year contract. Washington played last season for Cincinnati and Buffalo and only appeared in 5 games. In those 5 games he had a total of 6 tackles and 1 sack. The Dolphins depth currently on their defensive line is very thin and this is a low-risk type of signing and someone who can come in and compete for a roster spot in training camp.
