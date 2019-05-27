On this Memorial Day edition of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we are joined by the newest writer here at DolphinsTalk.com Chris Sciria. Chris talks about his experience as a sports editor and journalist writing for his hometown newspaper, the time he appeared on the MTV Game Show REMOTE CONTROL, as well as we get all of his thoughts on the Miami Dolphins and his outlook of the team heading into 2019.

Chris’s Appearance on the MTV Game Show REMOTE CONTROL as we spoke about on the Podcast

