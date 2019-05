Give a warm welcome to the newest contributor to DolphinsTalk.com providing us with some original video content, DouglieDoWrong. You can watch all of Doug’s video content right here at DolphinsTalk.com going forward, but also be sure to check out his YouTube page and give that a follow as well CLICK HERE. Watch his latest YouTube video below and be sure to give Doug a follow on Twitter.

