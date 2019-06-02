Perfectville returns to discuss the rumors and innuendo surrounding the Miami Dolphins and OTAs. Which receivers are making names for themselves? What defender is causing a distraction in the media? And is Ryan Fitzpatrick really ahead of Josh Rosen? Or are the Miami Dolphins just manipulating the South Beach media?

Plus, Sam just finished his comedy residency inside of a casino and brought back the latest sports book odds from Caeser’s Palace oddsmakers. What do the gamblers think of the Miami Dolphins chances to win it all in 2019-2020? Who do they think will win the least amount of games? And why the line is moving from its opening line, to its current one.

