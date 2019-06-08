Albert Wilson was named “COMMUNITY HERO” by The Eckerd Connects’ Project Bridge on Friday Night. Wilson does amazing work off the field for foster children in the Fort Pierce area and because of that work he was given this honor. Wilson also said he believes he will be ready to play Week 1 of the regular season.

“I’ve been outstanding with everything they’ve asked me to do, every test they’ve wanted me to take I’ve been right on track so there’s no reason why I shouldn’t be out there week one. I’m 100 [percent], I’m ready to go in when they give me the OK.”

Video per WPTV news

