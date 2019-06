Thursday night Kenyan Drake hosted a “Cocktails for a Cause” event in South Florida to raise a lot of money for the Smile Train charity. Randy Savage and Aaron Newton from our website DolphinsTalk.com was at the event and able to get a few words with Kenyan Drake to talk about the charity and some football as well. Check out the video and pictures below from this great event. Also be sure to donate to the Smile Train charity if you can by CLICKING HERE

