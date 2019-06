After many planned but unrealized reunions, Alex and Scott finally found some time for a on-air chat. It has been almost three months since our last episode! Opening with a quick chat about a significant lifestyle change, they get into a loose talk about things that have transpired between the last episode and now with our Dolphins. A bit on the draft. Thoughts on Rosen. Laughing at the Jets. Concern over some glaring weakness. What Vegas thinks. Reshad Jones. Listen in!

