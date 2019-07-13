The Miami Dolphins announced on Saturday that assistant head coach and quarterback coach Jim Caldwell will be taking a leave of absence to tend to some health issues. Caldwell will just be a consultant for the upcoming 2019 season.

#Dolphins assistant head coach and QB coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence to address health issues, the team says. Caldwell will serve as a consultant to the team for the 2019 season. Jerry Schuplinski, a respected QB voice from New England, will take on a big role. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 13, 2019

Caldwell is 64 years old and when he was hired by rookie head coach Brian Flores the hiring brought rave reviews from the national and local media. Caldwell is highly respected around the league and a great offensive mind. It is being reported that Jerry Schuplinski will have a larger role now with the Dolphins in the wake of this news.

Caldwell brought a wealth of experience to a very young Dolphins coaching staff and that will be missed as the Dolphins are about to enter training camp.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE