The Miami Dolphins announced on Saturday that assistant head coach and quarterback coach Jim Caldwell will be taking a leave of absence to tend to some health issues. Caldwell will just be a consultant for the upcoming 2019 season.

 

Caldwell is 64 years old and when he was hired by rookie head coach Brian Flores the hiring brought rave reviews from the national and local media. Caldwell is highly respected around the league and a great offensive mind. It is being reported that  Jerry Schuplinski will have a larger role now with the Dolphins in the wake of this news.

 

Caldwell brought a wealth of experience to a very young Dolphins coaching staff and that will be missed as the Dolphins are about to enter training camp.

 

