In part 4, we break down who we believe will be on the final 53 come week 1. Obviously, injuries can derail these predictions, but that would be no fun if we didn’t do this. Here we go!

QB (2):

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Josh Rosen

RB (4):

Kenyan Drake

Kalen Ballage

Mark Walton (may be suspended)

Myles Gaskin

FB (1):

Chandler Cox

WR (5):

Kenny Stills

DeVante Parker

Albert Wilson

Jakeem Grant

Preston Williams

TE (3):

Dwayne Allen

Mike Gesicki

Nick O’Leary

OT (4):

Laremy Tunsil

Jordan Mills

Isaiah Prince

Jaryd Jones-Smith

OG (4):

Jesse Davis

Michael Dieter

Chris Reed

Shaq Calhoun

C (2):

Daniel Kilgore

Ryan Andersen

K (1):

Jason Sanders

P (1):

Stone Wilson

LS (1):

John Denney

EDGE (4):

Charles Harris

Tank Carradine

Jonathan Ledbetter

Jonathan Woodard

DT (4):

Christian Wilkins

Davon Godchaux

Vincent Taylor

Akeem Spence

LB (6):

Kiko Alonso

Jerome Baker

Raekwon McMillan

Nate Orchard

Andrew Van Ginkel

DB (6):

Xavien Howard

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Eric Rowe

Jalen Davis

Cordrea Tankersley

Cornell Armstrong

S (4):

Reshad Jones

Bobby McCain

TJ McDonald

Walt Aikens

Maurice Smith

Practice Squad Predictions (10):

C Kyle Fuller

LB Quentin Poling

LB Tre Watson

WR Trenton Irwin

QB Jake Rudock

RB Patrick Laird

OT Aaron Monteiro

DT Durval Queiroz Neto

DB Chris Lammons

DB Jomal Wiltz

