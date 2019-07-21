In part 4, we break down who we believe will be on the final 53 come week 1. Obviously, injuries can derail these predictions, but that would be no fun if we didn’t do this. Here we go!
QB (2):
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Josh Rosen
RB (4):
Kenyan Drake
Kalen Ballage
Mark Walton (may be suspended)
Myles Gaskin
FB (1):
Chandler Cox
WR (5):
Kenny Stills
Albert Wilson
Jakeem Grant
Preston Williams
TE (3):
Dwayne Allen
Mike Gesicki
Nick O’Leary
OT (4):
Laremy Tunsil
Jordan Mills
Isaiah Prince
Jaryd Jones-Smith
OG (4):
Jesse Davis
Michael Dieter
Chris Reed
Shaq Calhoun
C (2):
Daniel Kilgore
Ryan Andersen
K (1):
Jason Sanders
P (1):
LS (1):
John Denney
EDGE (4):
Tank Carradine
Jonathan Ledbetter
Jonathan Woodard
DT (4):
Christian Wilkins
Davon Godchaux
Vincent Taylor
Akeem Spence
LB (6):
Kiko Alonso
Jerome Baker
Raekwon McMillan
Nate Orchard
Nate Orchard
DB (6):
Xavien Howard
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Eric Rowe
Jalen Davis
Cordrea Tankersley
Cornell Armstrong
S (4):
Bobby McCain
TJ McDonald
Walt Aikens
Maurice Smith
Practice Squad Predictions (10):
C Kyle Fuller
LB Quentin Poling
LB Tre Watson
WR Trenton Irwin
QB Jake Rudock
RB Patrick Laird
OT Aaron Monteiro
DT Durval Queiroz Neto
DB Chris Lammons
DB Jomal Wiltz
I thank all of you for reading our 4-part training camp preview. Now that we are officially entering training camp, please check out Dolphinstalk.com EVERY DAY for all your latest news and opinions out of training camp. We will have correspondents there to give their thoughts on the days practices. Also make sure you check out our DAILY podcast ‘DolphinsTalk.com Daily’ featuring Mike Oliva (@dolphinstalk) and myself (@DolphinsTalkTom) talking camp leading up to every preseason and regular season game.