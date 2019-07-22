On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast we go over the latest news about Dolphins training camp which starts later this week. The rookies have already reported as of yesterday and the veterans will report on Wednesday with the first practice this Thursday. Mike also goes over Tom’s 53 man roster prediction and tells you where he agrees and disagrees and gives you a few sleeper names to keep an eye out this training camp. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

