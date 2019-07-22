With the “Dark Period” of the NFL coming to an end, teams are jumping back to life with rookies reporting and camps starting over the league. There’s been some negative drama surrounding the team. Kendrick Norton’s unfortunate accident that led to him losing his arm and ending his football career is unfortunate, and I hope the defensive line and the team in general plays for him each and every down.

With that out of the way, it’s time to crank up the Hot Take Machine one more time. I want to highlight our Tight Ends. Yes, we have a potentially all pro RB tandem that may remind some of the Ronnie/Ricky combination; and yes, we have fleet-footed Wide Receivers that will make watching the passing offense fun. However, If we are looking at the NE model of offense as a foundation, the Tight Ends will play a huge role in how we move the chains.

I’m not expecting second year player, Mike Gesicki to all of a sudden become the second incarnation of Rob Gronkowski, but I look for him to make the biggest year-two leap of all the Tight Ends selected in last year’s draft. This past season, it seemed that he played out of position a large majority of his snaps, being asked to block. Adam Gase had a crazy concept to not use the strengths of his players, and that led to his dismissal. While I hope his blocking improves over time, I believe that splitting him wide more, and using our other TE’s as blocking options. I believe the team brought in Dwayne Allen and will be using Durham Smythe to handle more of the blocking responsibilities while Chad O’Shea finds more creative ways to use Gesicki.

I believe offensively we will run the ball more and be more creative in our running schemes. I envision doing that will open up the middle of the field in soft zones for short and intermediate throws to the Tight Ends. Gesicki should thrive in this offense. He’s no Gronk, however, he can be the key piece this offense needs.

