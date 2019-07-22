Josh and Aaron are back for the 2019 season, BAY BAY! They discuss their summers and grade the Dolphins’ offseason before discussing what they are looking to in training camp and what their expectations are for the 2019 Miami Dolphins season. Your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast is back, so give it a listen and tell your friends! GO DOLPHINS!

SUBSCRIBE!

APPLE PODCASTS

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show/id1265512097?mt=2

GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC

https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Icg4eqojjtpnkc4lhcsq54bmxzi

SPOTIFY

https://open.spotify.com/show/0meEQj23eDI6q9IdSnRveP?si=UGU6sIrARx6enwx0cXdjzQ

STITCHER

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show

SOUNDCLOUD

https://soundcloud.com/user-156007640

RSS

http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:322921235/sounds.rss

FOLLOW!

TWITTER

twitter.com/SameOldDolphins

twitter.com/AmplifiedtoRock

twitter.com/AarontheBrain

FACEBOOK

www.facebook.com/SameOldDolphins